MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,997 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $68,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $183,000.

NYSE:MD opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

