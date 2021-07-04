Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 147,581 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $71,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.