Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801,997 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $68,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in MEDNAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth $77,000.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of MD stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

