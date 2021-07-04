Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 147,581 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,377,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $71,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

CCEP opened at $59.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

