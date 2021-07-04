Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rises By 46.1%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

