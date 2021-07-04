Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 562,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 246,956 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 171,373 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19,710.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of MSD opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.