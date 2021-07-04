Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,532,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

