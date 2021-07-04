FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,294 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $67,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,707,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $192.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

