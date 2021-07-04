FIL Ltd Sells 799,607 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799,607 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $71,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.28 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

