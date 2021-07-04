Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,172 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after acquiring an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

