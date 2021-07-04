Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $263,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,001,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,855.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 278,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,693 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38.

