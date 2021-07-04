Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

HQH opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

