Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,856 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVA opened at $42.56 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

