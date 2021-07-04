Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

