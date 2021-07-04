APG Asset Management N.V. Has $36.28 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,034 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $36,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 92,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.