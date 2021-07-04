APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

QRVO stock opened at $195.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.69 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

