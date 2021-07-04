AGF Investments LLC Sells 18,832 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

