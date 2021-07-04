Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.