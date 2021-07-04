GokuMarket Credit Achieves Market Cap of $490,588.32 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $490,588.32 and $290.50 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00404920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

