Beam Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $38.94 million and $22.38 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 91,377,000 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

