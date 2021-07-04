Mask Network (MASK) Price Tops $3.69 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00010401 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $47.30 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 283.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.83 or 0.00766595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Mask Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

