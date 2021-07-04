Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 344,532 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,055,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $211,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

WestRock stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

