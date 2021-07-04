Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,161,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,536 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.65% of Associated Banc worth $216,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

