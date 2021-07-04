Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $762,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

