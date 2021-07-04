Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,132,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,181 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 177,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after buying an additional 257,104 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 762,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

