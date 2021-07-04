Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NUW stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $17.48.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
