BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile
