BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.46.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.