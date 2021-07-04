BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of MYN stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
