BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

