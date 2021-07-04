Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
