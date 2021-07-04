EventChain Hits Market Capitalization of $738,087.51 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $738,087.51 and approximately $14,887.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 270% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.60 or 0.00768580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

