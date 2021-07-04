CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

TDG stock opened at $661.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $634.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

