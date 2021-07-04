Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,999,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,238,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,365,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Equifax stock opened at $242.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.59. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.