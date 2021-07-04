Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $26,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after buying an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after buying an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after buying an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $126.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.