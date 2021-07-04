Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 20,963 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of The Travelers Companies worth $26,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $151.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.54.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

