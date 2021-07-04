Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after acquiring an additional 732,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE opened at $134.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

