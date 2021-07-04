Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.
Shares of HMN opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.
In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.
Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.