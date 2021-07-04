Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

