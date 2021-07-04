Gameswap Price Hits $0.27 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $3.00 million and $53,317.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 270% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.60 or 0.00768580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

