Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expands By 23.3%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Get Transcat alerts:

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.24. Transcat has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.82 million, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Transcat by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.