First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:FDT opened at $63.13 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90.

