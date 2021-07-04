CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.00% of CNX Resources worth $226,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 498,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

