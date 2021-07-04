Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $240.60 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $240,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 96,993 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 47,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT opened at $99.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.