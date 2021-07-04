Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $244,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 970,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

