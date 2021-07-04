Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 210,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,842,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

NYSE:FIS opened at $145.57 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

