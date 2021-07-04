Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of APA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

