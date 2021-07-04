BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,239,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

