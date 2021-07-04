Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.06% of Saul Centers worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Saul Centers by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

