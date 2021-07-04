Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of -0.10.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

