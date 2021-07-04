First Manhattan Co. Sells 600 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,676,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,168,000 after buying an additional 235,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after buying an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

