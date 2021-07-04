First Manhattan Co. Reduces Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,305,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after buying an additional 670,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after buying an additional 444,300 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

