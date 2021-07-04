First Manhattan Co. Raises Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.66% of BayCom worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in BayCom by 36.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in BayCom in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BayCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BCML stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

